AP Sets Two-Year Deadline For North Andhra Water Projects

Vijayawada:The coalition government has decided to accord special focus to pending irrigation projects in North Andhra and complete them within two years, water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu informed the Assembly on Thursday.

Responding to questions raised by MLAs from the region on the opening day of the Assembly session, the minister said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had directed officials to estimate the expenditure required, which was pegged at around Rs 2,400 crore.

“The Chief Minister has set a two-year target for completion, with over `1,000 crore allocated each year. As per his instructions, the coalition government is determined to finish all pending projects in North Andhra within this timeframe,” Ramanaidu assured.

He listed several key projects awaiting completion, including BRR Vamsadhara, the Vamsadhara–Nagavali link, Thotapalli, Tarakarama Teertha Sagar, Janjhavathi, the Hiramandalam lift scheme, Nagavali–Champavathi, and Mahendra Tanaya. He said that just as the Chief Minister had initiated the prestigious Handri–Neeva project in Rayalaseema within the first year of his previous tenure, the North Andhra projects would also be completed and commissioned in the next two years.

Highlighting another major initiative, the minister said that ₹1,200 crore had been allocated for the Polavaram Left Main Canal, which would carry Godavari waters up to Anakapalli, bringing additional benefits to North Andhra.

Replying to questions on the failure to provide irrigation to certain lands under the Vamsadhara Right Canal ayacut, the minister admitted that of the 4,600 acres under its command area, water was yet to reach 2,104 acres. This, he explained, was due to the construction agency halting work midway after being entrusted with the project in 2011.

“To fully irrigate the ayacut, we plan to complete canal lining, construct eight outlets and two structures at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore. The government will terminate the previous agency’s contract and take responsibility for providing irrigation to 11 surrounding villages under the Vamsadhara Right Canal,” Ramanaidu said, assuring farmers that the long-pending issue will soon be resolved.