AP Sets Strict Norms For Coaching Centres

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued new rules to regulate private coaching institutions, following concerns over rising student suicides flagged by the Supreme Court.

Higher education secretary Kona Sasidhar issued a government order notifying the Andhra Pradesh Coaching Institutions (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2026, which have been published in the official gazette.

The rules aim to ensure proper registration, regulation and monitoring of coaching centres, with a focus on infrastructure, academic standards and student well-being, including mental health support and grievance redressal.

A 10-member district-level monitoring committee, headed by the district collector, will be set up in each district to oversee implementation. The panel will have powers to receive complaints, conduct inquiries and assess students’ psychological well-being.

The rules apply to institutions providing coaching to 50 or more students, including those offering training in academics, competitive exams, sports, arts and other activities.

Institutions must meet minimum infrastructure standards, including one square metre space per student, and operate only in buildings with valid occupancy certificates.

Mandatory safety measures include anti-suicide ceiling fans, restricted access to terraces, CCTV surveillance in common areas, and round-the-clock wardens and security staff.

Hostel facilities must provide 1,000 sq ft space for 25 students, 40 sq ft per student in rooms, one toilet for every seven students and one bathroom for every 10 students.

Coaching centres are barred from conducting classes during regular school or college hours. Daily coaching time is capped at five hours, with a compulsory weekly off on Sundays and observance of all government holidays.

Institutions are prohibited from publicly displaying students’ marks or ranks, and must communicate results privately. An internal complaints committee must be set up to address issues such as academic concerns, fee refunds, harassment and mental stress.

For violations, penalties include a fine of up to ₹50,000 for the first offence, ₹1 lakh for the second, and cancellation of registration for repeated violations.