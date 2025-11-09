AP Sets New National Benchmark, Emerges as Top State in Buildings’ Energy Conservation Initiative

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has set a new national benchmark in the implementation of Energy Conservation Building Code -- by approving 786 ECBC-compliant buildings, the highest across the country.

The municipal administration & urban development department, supported by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency under the power ministry, said exceeded the numbers of other major states like Telangana (738), Punjab (552), Uttar Pradesh (201), Haryana (100), Kerala (57), and Uttarakhand (12).

Across these states, 2,446 buildings have adopted ECBC standards.

Urban development minister P Narayana emphasised the visionary leadership of chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, stating, "The CM has always insisted on adopting cutting-edge energy efficiency, renewable energy and water management solutions to deliver world-class services to the citizens.”

Recalling past achievements, Narayana noted that AP set a precedent in 2014 by introducing energy-efficient LED streetlights in Visakhapatnam. Supported by the central government and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), this initiative was undertaken nationwide, earning international recognition and enabling Visakhapatnam to host the prestigious BRICS Summit.

Urban development principal secretary Suresh Kumar said Andhra Pradesh is charting a future-ready roadmap by integrating global best practices and advanced technologies in urban infrastructure and transport to maintain its leadership in energy-efficient development.

Commissioner and director of municipal administration Sampat Kumar said continued efforts in energy efficiency within urban local bodies have provided cost-effective public services and this contributed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Representatives from BEE and EESL recently met state officials to discuss the wider expansion of ECBC compliance in Andhra Pradesh. Nationally, BEE director general Srivastav urged all states to aggressively adopt ECBC for transforming buildings into energy-efficient assets integral to the Smart City mission.