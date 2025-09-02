AP Sets New GST Record

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh government has set a new record with a 21 per cent surge in GST collections for August, 2025.

The state’s collections grossed at Rs 3,989 crore and topped the chart among the big states vis-a-vis the ‘highest collections for any month-on-month’ basis ever since the introduction of GST in 2017.



Chief commissioner of state tax, A Babu, said in a statement here on Monday, ”With regard to GST revenue performance in August 2025, net GST collections reached Rs 2,977 crore while gross GST collections increased to Rs 3,989 crore. For five consecutive months from April to August, 2025, both gross and net GST collections exceeded records of the same months in previous financial years.”

A strong year-on-year growth in net GST collections resulted in an upward push by 13.82 per cent in August 2025, compared to the same month in 2024. This pointed to continued improvements in compliance and tax administration, he said.



The increase is 14.38 per cent over August, 2023. SGST collections touched Rs 1,364 crore in August 2025, registering an impressive 13.82 per cent growth over August, 2024. The state received `1,613 crore through IGST settlement in August, 2025, recording a 3.76 per cent increase over August, 2024.

The notable increase in net GST collections, compared to August 2024, is due to ongoing improvements in tax compliance, streamlined IGST settlements and a gradually expanding tax base. Revenue from the petroleum sector in August 2025 reached `1,389 crore, showing a 9.07 per cent increase compared to the same period last Year.



Profession tax revenue showed remarkable growth, increasing by 42.3 per cent in August 2025 alone.



In August 2025, total collections (including all sectors) reached `4,498 crore --up from `4,024 crore in August 2024, showing a growth of 11.78 per cent. Cumulatively, up to August 2025, total collections across all sectors reached `22,352 crore, compared to `21,164 crore during the same period the previous year, indicating a growth of 5.61 per cent.



The major steps taken to increase tax collections include: robust data analytics, central and state coordination, strategic deployment through. Performance based transfers, IGST reversal of parked amount, increased return compliance, stronger investigation mechanism, targeted compliance drive against defaulter, swift recovery through asset and bank account identification and monitoring officers’ performance with clearly defined indicators to ensure accountability and efficiency, commissioner A Babu said.