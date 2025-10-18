AP Sets 51 LMT Paddy Procurement Target For Kharif 2025–26

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has set a target of procuring 51 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy during the 2025–26 Kharif season, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar announced on Friday. Addressing representatives of the Andhra Pradesh Rice Millers Association in Vijayawada, the minister said the government is committed to ensuring transparency and safeguarding farmers’ interests in the procurement process.

Recalling his father’s advice on creating employment through rice mills, Manohar assured that millers contributing to the sector would be treated with respect and partnership.

The minister said that despite financial constraints, the government had cleared pending dues amounting to ₹763 crore to millers and was addressing liabilities worth ₹1,674 crore left by the previous regime. He announced that paddy purchase centres would start operations across the state from October 27, covering 3,013 Rythu Seva Kendras and 2,061 PPC centres, with 10,700 staff deployed.

Manohar said the government would introduce several reforms, including WhatsApp-based registration, paperless tracking, and ensuring payments to farmers within 24–48 hours of procurement. Banks would extend guarantees in a 1:2 ratio, with 35 banks participating in the initiative.

The minister urged millers to cooperate in curbing PDS rice smuggling and work collectively for sectoral transformation. He also advised timely arrangements for moisture measurement, transportation, and the supply of quality gunny bags.

Officials including Commissioner Saurabh Gaur, Civil Supplies Corporation VC & MD S Dilli Rao, and other senior officers were present.