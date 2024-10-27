AP set to enhance temple tourism with new yatra routes

Kakinada: State tourism minister Kandula Durgesh announced that Spiritual Tourism Yatras (Adhyatmika Partyataka Yatra) will soon be introduced in the state to promote pilgrim tourism. He launched the initiative at Saraswati Ghat in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday, alongside local MLAs including Adireddy Srinivas, Bathula Bala Ramakrishna, and Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy. The tourist bus will visit six renowned temples: Korukonda (Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple), Annavaram (Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Murthy Temple), Pithapuram (Kukkuteswara Swamy, Puruhoothika, and Dattatreya temple), Samalkot (one of the Pancharama Kshetras), Draksharama (another Pancharama Kshetra), and Vadapalli (Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple). Minister Durgesh noted that several MLAs have provided suggestions during the assembly sessions, and the government is planning to implement these recommendations. He mentioned that the current tourism policy will conclude by March 2025, with a new policy set to be implemented thereafter. An action plan for this has already been prepared.



Additionally, Durgesh stated that the government is considering recruiting staff for the tourism department to further develop tourism in the state. He highlighted that Rushikonda beach has received certification as a "Blue Flag Beach," and efforts are underway to declare Kakinada beach, Suryalanka Beach, Ramapuram Beach, and Mypadu beach (Nellore District) as Blue Flag beaches.

The Minister emphasized that the Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, has granted "Industry status" to the tourism sector, which is expected to significantly enhance temple tourism in the state.

To develop the tourism sector, the government has formed a cabinet sub-committee with representatives from the Forest, Endowment, and Tourism departments to create integrated tourism development. Durgesh also mentioned plans to promote eco, adventure, wellness, and temple tourism using central schemes like Swadeshi Darshan and PRASAD, while detailed project reports for developing Gandikota, Akhanda Godavari, and Suryalanka beach have been submitted to the central government. Infrastructure improvements will also be made at tourist sites.

State Tourism Board members Ganta Swaroopa Rani, Vasireddy Rambabu, and Tourism Regional Director V. Swamy Naidu were also present at the launch.







