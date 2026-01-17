AP Sells ₹1,584-Crore Worth Liquor From Jan 1 to Jan 14

Vijayawada:Liquor sales have increased in Andhra Pradesh within the first fortnight of the New Year. AP government sold ₹1,584 crore worth liquor from January 1 to January 14, against the corresponding sales worth ₹1,223 crore during last year.

According to excise sources, as many as 22.69 lakh cases of IML and 8.47 cases of beer have been sold this year from January 1 to January 14, against 15.95 lakh cases of IML and 7.30 lakh cases of beer sold last year between these dates.

However, liquor sales during the Sankranti festivities registered a slight dip when compared with the last year. ₹423.40 crore worth liquor had been sold from January 12 to January 16 this year against ₹513.85 crore marketed last year during the corresponding period.

Incidentally, the state government had hiked the price of liquor by ₹10 per bottle of IMFL and FL from January 12 this year, with the exception of liquor in 180 ml priced at ₹99. Likewise, there had been no hike in prices of beer, wine and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages.

Excise authorities had declared a holiday for AP State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) for two days on January 15 and January 16 for the Sankranti festival. Liquor traders had thus lifted stocks in advance from the liquor depots of APSBCL.

People could be seen queuing at liquor retail outlets during the festive days. Shops in the erstwhile twin districts of Godavari and Krishna witnessed huge crowds who purchased liquor to them through the cockfights organised in these districts.