AP seeks quick clearance of Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam metro projects

Vijayawada:Municipal administration and urban development minister Ponguru Narayana met union urban development minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi on Tuesday and sought expeditious clearance for metro rail projects proposed in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Special chief secretary Anil Kumar Singhal and MPs Balashowry and Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu accompanied the state minister.



Narayana pointed out to the union minister that the metro rail proposals had been first formulated by the Telugu Desam government that ruled AP between 2014–2019. Detailed project reports (DPRs) had been prepared in 2015, followed by consultations with the central government. However, the projects stalled after the YSR Congress assumed power in 2019.



With the NDA alliance once again forming its government in Andhra Pradesh, the state government has formulated revised proposals and submitted them to centre.



Narayana requested union minister Khattar to expedite clearance of the metro projects for the two main cities of AP – Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.



The AP minister highlighted that the Vijayawada metro rail project is being extended to include the capital city of Amaravati.



Further, Narayana said he discussed with Khattar implementation of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2 scheme in Andhra Pradesh. He pointed out that though the previous TD government initiated several development works under the AMRUT scheme, the previous YSRC administration did not release the state’s share of funds for continuing many of these projects. The AP minister requested the union minister to revive the AMRUT scheme for developing various municipalities in the state.



Responding to Narayana’s request, Khattar assured that the issues put forth by AP will be addressed positively.

