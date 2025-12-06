AP Seeks NSD Branch as Krishnaveṇi Sangeeta Neerajanam Opens

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism, culture and cinematography minister Kandula Durgesh on Saturday reaffirmed the Andhra Pradesh government’s commitment to strengthening the state’s cultural identity and artistic excellence. He inaugurated the two-day Krishnaveṇi Sangeeta Neerajanam at the Tummalapalli Kalakshetram and said the Centre must establish a National School of Drama (NSD) branch in Andhra Pradesh, given the major institutions lost during state bifurcation.

Durgesh said the state had already submitted proposals to Union tourism and culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, seeking national-level institutions to train students in music, dance and theatre. He reiterated the request to Venkataraman Hegde, additional director general in the Union tourism ministry, who attended the event.

The minister stressed the need to preserve and pass on India’s guru–shishya musical heritage. “It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the music and literary traditions we cherish reach future generations,” he said. The coalition government, he added, is prioritising arts and culture and aims to promote structured music tourism. Andhra Pradesh must showcase its rich Carnatic heritage to the world, he said.

Urging youth to develop interest in classical and folk art forms, Durgesh recalled the enduring legacy of saint-poets Annamacharya, Tyagaraja, Ramadasu and Syama Sastri. Calling the festival being held for the third time on the banks of the Krishna an “extraordinary spiritual music celebration,” he applauded artistes who keep traditional forms alive.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Shekhawat, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for supporting cultural initiatives. Art, he said, must revive community values and inspire political leaders towards public service. Folk forms such as Tholubommalata, Harikatha and Burrakatha must be preserved and promoted widely, he added.

AP Nataka Academy chairman Gummadi Gopalakrishna thanked the Chief Minister for supporting the academy and said sharing the stage with great musicians was a privilege. He voiced concern over declining linguistic standards in television content.

NTR district collector Dr G. Lakshmisha said it was a proud moment for the district to host the event. With 67% contribution to the district economy, the service sector remains the state’s strongest pillar, he said, noting that tourism and culture can play a vital role in achieving Viksit Bharat and Swarnandhra @ 2047 goals. He highlighted unique local attractions such as Kondapalli and Etikoppaka toys, forts, beaches and natural landscapes.

Hegde said India hosted one crore foreign tourists last year who spent ₹3 lakh crore, reflecting the Centre’s strong emphasis on tourism.

Earlier, the minister visited arts and crafts stalls. The event concluded with a mridangam recital by disciples of Padma Shri Ella Venkateswara Rao.