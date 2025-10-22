AP Search Bar launched

Vijayawada:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure that all citizen services offered by the government are made user-friendly and easily accessible to the people.

He announced that an ‘AP Search Bar’ has been introduced to allow citizens to access information from any state department in one place.



Reviewing the RTGS (Real Time Governance Society) operations at the secretariat here on Tuesday, Naidu said the government’s welfare schemes and public services must reach every beneficiary. He stressed that seamless service delivery would strengthen people’s satisfaction and trust in the administration.



Naidu said officials must use advanced technology and data analytics to study feedback received from the public and take informed decisions. He also called for regular technology audits to assess the performance of digital service platforms and to monitor how long ministers and bureaucrats take to clear official files.



“This will help identify departments where files are pending and speed up decision-making,” he observed.

Highlighting the government’s digital initiatives, the CM said all official websites and mobile applications — including those offering free sand and other citizen services — must be redesigned to make them simpler and more interactive.

He said departmental data across various sectors such as health and groundwater would soon be integrated through a ‘Data Lake’ system, enabling better analysis and reduced administrative expenditure. Data-driven governance would ensure improved efficiency and measurable results.



The CM noted that AP had so far logged 2.10 lakh hours of drone usage, with nearly 77 per cent employed in agriculture. Officials must assess the extent to which drone use has lowered costs for farmers and reduced pesticide dependence.



Naidu reviewed the use of CCTV cameras in monitoring crime and investigations and asked officials to leverage advanced technology platforms such as Aware for early dissemination of information on natural disasters and other key matters.



Officials briefed the CM that the newly launched AP Search Bar would now make departmental data and information easily accessible to the public.

