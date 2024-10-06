AP scorches under 5-degree heatwave

Visakhapatnam: Temperatures soared across Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, with several regions experiencing a heatwave. However, some areas also received much-needed rainfall, providing a temporary respite from the scorching heat.

Kavali emerged as the hottest town, reaching a sweltering 38 degrees Celsius, a significant increase of 5.3 degrees compared to normal. Bapatla wasn’t far behind, recording 37.9 degrees, while Tuni and Kakinada followed suit with temperatures of 37.4 and 36 degrees respectively.According to Stella S., director of IMD Amaravati, the dry northerly winds and absence of monsoon troughs in the Bay of Bengal are primarily responsible for the rising temperatures.

Meanwhile, Rayalaseema witnessed moderate rainfall due to an upper air cyclonic circulation that has shifted over the West Central Bay of Bengal. This weather system is expected to bring heavy rains to isolated areas in Rayalaseema and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in both north coastal AP and Rayalaseema. The IMD director anticipates these conditions to persist until October 9.In the past 24 hours, Santhipuram in Chittoor district received the highest rainfall of 11.4 centimetres, followed by Rayadurg in Anantapur district with 7.5 centimetres. Chilamathur and Lepakshi in Sri Sathya Sai district also experienced significant rainfall of 6.8 and 6.5 centimetres respectively.