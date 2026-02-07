 Top
AP School Education Dept Revises Class 10 Examination Schedule

Andhra Pradesh
7 Feb 2026 2:19 PM IST

English exam postponed by a day in view of Ugadi and Ramzan

AP School Education Dept Revises Class 10 Examination Schedule
Representational Image

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has revised the Class 10 (SSC) examination schedule. In view of Ugadi and Ramzan festivals, the School Education Department has issued orders postponing the English examination by one day.

The SSC examinations will now be conducted from March 16 to April 1. All examinations will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. As per the earlier schedule, the English examination was slated for March 20, but it has now been rescheduled to March 21.



