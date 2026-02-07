AP School Education Dept Revises Class 10 Examination Schedule

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has revised the Class 10 (SSC) examination schedule. In view of Ugadi and Ramzan festivals, the School Education Department has issued orders postponing the English examination by one day.

The SSC examinations will now be conducted from March 16 to April 1. All examinations will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. As per the earlier schedule, the English examination was slated for March 20, but it has now been rescheduled to March 21.