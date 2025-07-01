AP Sanctions Rs 5.22 Crore Input Subsidy To 4,631 Flood-Hit Farmers

Kakinada:The state government has sanctioned Rs 5.22 crore as input subsidy to 4,631 farmers, who incurred heavy losses due to the overflowing of River Yerra Kalva in Nidadavole constituency under East Godavari district. Some 3,071.41 acres of agricultural land was inundated in the July-2024 floods.

Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh thanked chief minister Chandrababu Naidu for releasing the input subsidy to the farmers in his constituency. A permanent solution would be found for the inundation problem to the fields and some colonies due to Yerra Kalva flooding, he said.

Durgesh said the release of input subsidy funds at a time when the farmers were readying for the Kharif was a big relief to them. Plans are being prepared for modernization of Yerra Kalva and the works would commence soon, he said.