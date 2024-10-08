AP: Rumours Rife on Change of District Headquarters

Anantapur: Speculation is growing on social media regarding the potential relocation of several district headquarters in Andhra Pradesh, particularly concerning the Satya Sai and Annamayya districts. Reports suggest that the district headquarters for Satya Sai, currently based in Puttaparthi, may be shifted to Hindupur due to various technical reasons and public convenience concerns. This proposed change has faced backlash from local residents and devotees of Sai Baba, as Hindupur is approximately 100 km away.

Puttaparthi has served as the headquarters for the newly formed Satya Sai district since the division of Anantapur district. Currently, all district offices, including the collectorate, operate from buildings owned by the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust in Puttaparthi. Although 1,000 acres of land were allocated near the railway station for future development, no construction has taken place to date.

There is also controversy surrounding the use of trust properties, such as a music college, for government purposes instead of their intended charitable functions. A group of devotees previously raised concerns about political protests near Prasanthi Nilayam, which they felt undermined the area's sanctity. Prasanthi Nilayam, an international spiritual centre, enforces a strict ban on alcohol and non-vegetarian food within an 8-km radius to preserve its spiritual atmosphere. Visitors, including those from over 135 countries, adhere to these norms as part of their spiritual practice.

Local residents, political leaders, and senior Congress leader Kota Satyam have voiced their concerns about the potential relocation of district headquarters. Satyam noted that Puttaparthi has unique facilities, including a railway station, airport, super-specialty hospital, and free education provided by the Satya Sai Central Trust, thanks to the efforts of Baba’s brother, the late Janaki Ramayya.

Meanwhile, YSRC leaders in the Puttaparthi area have accused Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna of pressuring fellow MLAs to support the shift. In response, Penukonda Porata Committee leader Prathap Reddy has called for Penukonda to be considered as a new district headquarters if any changes are to be made.

Similar demands for relocation have arisen in Annamayya district, where there are calls to move the headquarters from Rayachoti to Madanapalle for public convenience. This follows the division of Kadapa district, which resulted in the formation of Kadapa and Annamayya districts, along with the inclusion of several areas from the erstwhile Chittoor district.