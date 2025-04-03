AP rules out bird flu affecting poultry in state

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh government has ruled out any bird flu affecting the poultry during the month of March in the state.

In a statement on Wednesday, Animal Husbandry director T. Damodar Naidu asked people not to get carried away by misapprehensions of bird flu.

He pointed out that reporting of bird flu cases started two months ago in some parts of the state. Both the state government and poultry farmers worked hard in ensuring that the viral infection does not spread.

Damodar Naidu said people can freely eat boiled eggs and cooked chicken meat, as they are safe to consume.