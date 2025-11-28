AP RTA Launches Week-Long Safety Drive on Private School Buses

Anantapur: The state Transport Department has launched a week-long special drive to inspect private school buses in view of a series of recent road accidents. The drive will run from November 28 to December 4 across Andhra Pradesh.

As part of the exercise, RTA teams will conduct thorough inspections of all private school buses, checking safety measures such as emergency exits, fire extinguishers and compliance with prescribed norms.

Anantapur Deputy Transport Commissioner M. Veera Raju said every school bus will be inspected during the drive. “We have issued notices to all educational institutions to rectify defects and strictly adhere to safety norms,” he said.

He further directed schools to keep on-board diagnostics (OBD) copies in the buses for verification by RTA teams. The week-long drive aims to ensure full compliance and prevent avoidable mishaps.

Sources said many school buses are maintaining safety standards, but the dedicated drive has been undertaken to reinforce student safety.