AP Rolls Out Scientific SOP For De-Siltation Of Urban Drains

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has approved and implemented a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for scientific de-siltation and safe cleaning of nalas, stormwater drains and other urban drains across all urban local bodies (ULBs) to prevent flooding and improve public health.

Introduced by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department ahead of the monsoon, the SOP aims to replace ad hoc drain cleaning with a planned, technology-driven and accountability-based drainage management system. Officials said the initiative is intended to address chronic waterlogging, reduce flood risks, improve sanitation and ensure worker safety.

The SOP aligns with the vision of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to develop climate-resilient, flood-free and hygienic urban centres through preventive governance, digital monitoring and durable infrastructure. It covers the entire lifecycle of urban drains, from design and mapping to routine maintenance, monitoring and structural corrections.

MA&UD principal secretary S. Suresh Kumar said the SOP targets the root causes of urban flooding and sanitation failures by introducing fixed maintenance cycles, digital mapping and clear accountability. He said drain maintenance would now be treated as a core urban infrastructure function rather than a routine sanitation activity, adding that municipal commissioners would be personally responsible for compliance.

Under the SOP, drains are classified as minor, medium, major and natural channels, with separate cleaning schedules for each category. It mandates GIS-based digital inventories, mechanised cleaning using modern equipment, compulsory use of personal protective equipment for workers, outcome-based contracts and citizen participation, along with penalties for illegal dumping.

The government expects the SOP to significantly reduce urban flooding, curb vector-borne diseases, protect infrastructure and improve urban liveability. All ULBs have been directed to complete pre-monsoon de-siltation within prescribed timelines and submit regular progress reports.