AP rolls out livestock insurance scheme today

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government is launching a livestock insurance scheme under the National Livestock Mission with modified guidelines, effective from April 1.

According to a press release from animal husbandry director Dr T. Damodar Naidu on Monday, the state government has reduced the insurance premium to 15 per cent to make it more affordable for eligible livestock owners. The remaining 85 per cent of the premium will be shared by the Centre and the State government in a 60:40 ratio.

Under the revised guidelines, the insurance coverage limit has been increased. The previous limit of five cattle or buffaloes has been raised to ten, while for sheep and goats, the coverage has been extended from 50 to 100.

The scheme offers a premium rate of 6.40 per cent for three-year coverage of large animals such as cattle and buffaloes. For sheep, goats and pigs, the premium is 3 per cent for one-year coverage, 4.5 per cent for two years and 6.25 per cent for three years. Dr Naidu urged livestock farmers across the state to take advantage of the insurance facility to protect their animals.