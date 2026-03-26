AP Rolls Out Action Plan To Ensure Safe Urban Drinking Water

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has approved a State Action Plan and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to strengthen drinking water quality monitoring, surveillance and public disclosure across all urban local bodies (ULBs).

Principal secretary, MA&UD department, S. Suresh Kumar said the government will enforce strict accountability and adopt real-time monitoring to ensure safe drinking water supply. The initiative aims to prevent waterborne diseases and improve transparency in urban water management.

The plan focuses on compliance with BIS IS 10500:2012 standards, early detection of contamination and timely remedial action. It introduces a multi-layered monitoring system integrating field testing, laboratory strengthening and real-time reporting through the APCMMS platform.

Key measures include deployment of handheld residual chlorine testing devices at ward level, digital testing kits at ULBs, upgrading laboratories at water treatment plants and setting up mobile testing units across districts.

A risk-based mapping system will classify urban areas into high, moderate and low-risk zones to enable targeted surveillance and efficient resource use.

The SOP mandates daily residual chlorine testing across the supply chain, with strict protocols for addressing deviations, including advanced testing, field inspection and corrective measures such as chlorination and pipeline repairs.

Officials said mobile laboratories will be deployed quickly in case of contamination, with alternative water supply arrangements where necessary. Comprehensive testing will cover physical, chemical and bacteriological parameters in line with BIS standards.

The plan also provides for public disclosure of water quality data through dashboards and public displays, along with awareness campaigns and action against illegal connections.