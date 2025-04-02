AP Reports First Bird Flu Death as 2-Year-Old Succumbs to H5N1

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has recorded its first fatality due to bird flu, with a two-year-old girl from Narasaraopet, Palnadu district, succumbing to the H5N1 virus.



The child was admitted to AIIMS Mangalagiri on March 4 after developing fever and breathing difficulties. Despite medical intervention, she passed away on March 16 while undergoing treatment.



Following suspicion of avian influenza, her swab samples were tested at AIIMS, which confirmed H5N1 infection. Subsequent tests at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, further validated the diagnosis.



Health authorities were informed by the family that the child had consumed a piece of raw chicken meat while food was being prepared. Shortly afterward, she developed symptoms, leading to her hospitalization.



Officials are monitoring the situation closely to prevent further spread of the virus.



