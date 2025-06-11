AP Reports 700 Cases Of Heat-Related illnesses

Vijayawada:Andhra Pradesh has recorded nearly 700 cases of heat- related illnesses from mid-April to June 10 due to the hot and humid climatic conditions of the summer season.

As per data available with the integrated health information platform developed by the central government, the state health authorities from PHC upward have started to record data on heat-related illnesses from mid-April. No case of sun stroke was officially confirmed except for one at Avanigadda, where a male died and his viscera has been sent to regional forensic lab at Mangalagiri and the forensic lab in Hyderabad for confirmation.



As the day temperatures hovered around 40 degrees Celsius with one or two degrees added or subtracted in several parts in the state, people developed only mild symptoms of vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, body pains.

IMD Amaravati head S Stella said, “Several parts in AP witnessed only hot and humid weather conditions but so far no heat wave has been reported.”

Meanwhile, the health authorities maintained that the awareness drive among the people and workers of Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme helped to control heat- related health problems. All health centres have been equipped with ORS packets to be given to those who have been exposed to the hot sun and help them overcome dehydration.



Health personnel like ANMs, ASHAs, anganwadi workers and others have been given the responsibility to provide ORS packets free of cost to the needy while workers under job scheme have also been given medical kits with paracetamol tablets etc. The health personnel taking up door-to-door surveys on fevers are also supplying ORS packets to the people.

NTR district health officer Dr Suhasini said, “A good number of people are aware of how to protect themselves from getting exposed to hot sun by avoiding going out during day time and to take more fruit juices, eat light food and use cotton wear. We have noticed people using air coolers during our survey and they are well protected.”

The state health authorities have carried out an intense awareness drive by distributing pamphlets and displaying posters on Dos and Don'ts to avoid heat stroke. This helped the people to follow certain practices like using an umbrella while going out, carrying water bottles, butter milk and consuming water and fruit juices to avoid their bodies getting dehydrated due to heavy sweat.

Krishna district health officer Dr Sermista said, “An intense awareness drive was taken up among the general public and also especially with the vulnerable sections of people like workers under MGNREGS. This helped to protect them from getting exposed to heat stroke.”