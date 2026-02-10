AP Releases ₹633.19 crore For Post-metric Scholarships For 2024–25
The State government has also released an additional ₹105 crore to clear pending bills of the Kakinada Smart City Corporation.
Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has released ₹633.19 crore towards payment of post-metric scholarships for students belonging to economically weaker sections, minorities and backward classes for the 2024–25 academic year.
Of the total amount, ₹365.07 crore has been released for EWS welfare, ₹98.92 crore for minority welfare and ₹258.23 crore for backward classes welfare to clear scholarship dues.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
