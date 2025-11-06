AP Releases ₹203.69 Crore For Minority Welfare

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has sanctioned ₹203.69 crore for minority welfare and development projects under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Yojana (PMJVK), state law and minority welfare minister N.M.D. Farooq announced on Wednesday.

The funds, allocated for the financial year 2025–26, will be used for infrastructure development, completion of ongoing works, and financial assistance programmes aimed at uplifting minority communities across the state, according to a statement issued by the minister’s office in Amaravati.

Minister Farooq emphasised that the coalition government had issued formal orders for the immediate release of the entire sanctioned amount to ensure the timely implementation of projects in minority-concentrated areas.

“The PMJVK scheme is being implemented in a robust and transparent manner under the leadership of the Centre, in coordination with the states, to address the developmental needs of minority-dominated regions,” Farooq stated.

He further highlighted that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s government had prioritised minority welfare and was making concerted efforts to maximise benefits from central schemes designed for minority communities.