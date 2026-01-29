AP Releases ₹128.43 Crore Under NHM to Districts

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has released `128.43 crore to various districts under the National Health Mission (NHM), with directions to utilise the funds by February 20.

Health commissioner G. Veerapandian said on Thursday that the amount was released as the final instalment for 2025–26 under the NHM budget. Of the total allocation, Guntur district received the highest sanction of `26.1 crore, followed by Nellore with `8.60 crore and Krishna with `6.21 crore. Other districts have been allotted amounts ranging between `2 crore and `5.20 crore each.

Veerapandian said he held a virtual meeting with district health authorities and instructed them to spend the allocated funds strictly in accordance with the guidelines and submit detailed expenditure reports.