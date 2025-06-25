AP Relaxes Building Norms for 5-Storey Structures

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet has approved a relaxation of certain norms in the construction of small buildings. Stating this, municipal administration minister P Narayana said on Tuesday, “Some norms have been relaxed especially for 5-storied buildings and for those below that. By mortgaging 10 per cent of the building area, construction of the building could be taken up by following the norms, he said.

If all the setbacks in the building were built as per norms, buildings from ground level to over three metres height, they are permitted to have construction of a balcony for 1.5 metres, he said. By another decision, the government has made installation of CCTV cameras mandatory in all residential and commercial buildings.



In the case of industrial buildings, roads must have a width of nine metres in the non-red category and 12 metres in the case of red category. The sewerage treatment plant should be constructed to the back side of the building.



With regard to the issual of (Transferable Development Rights) TDR bonds, Narayana said these were being issued to those who lost their side during the expansion of the roads. Such bonds could be utilised to build another floor on the building. In such cases, there would be no need to get permission for this, the minister said.



