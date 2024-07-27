AP: Rehab of Polavaram-hit people soon, assure ministers

Kakinada: Ministers assured Polavaram project-hit people to complete the rehabilitation and resettlement issues and shift them to permanent colonies. The four ministers, Vangalapudi Anitha (home), Nimmala Ramanaidu (water resources), K.Atchannaidu (agriculture minister) and K. Parthasarathy (information and housing) visited flood-affected areas like Dacharam R&R Colony, Kannayyagutta and other places in Velerupadu mandal of Eluru District.







The project-hit people requested the ministers to settle their R&R packages and provide rehabilitation colonies as early as possible as they are facing hardships during the flood season. Agriculture minister K.Achannaidu said Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu is keen on helping the Polavaram project victims and their problems would be sorted out soon.He said the previous government led by Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy did not care for the welfare of the merged mandals and Polavaram project victims and no funds were released for the R&R packages. He said after receding the floods, the flood affected families would be shifted to their villages safely.Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha said the state government took up assistance to flood victims as a priority and all steps have been taken to save the flood-affected people. She instructed officials to provide facilities to women who are in the rehabilitation centres.Water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu said the previous YSRC government neglected the Peddavagu project, though officials prepared proposals of Rs80 crores for the project, the state government had not paid its 15 percent share and now people are facing troubles during the floods.Information minister K.Pardha Saradhi said complete justice would be done to the flood victims. Flood victims appreciated the services of the district collector K.Vetri Selvi and the Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar.