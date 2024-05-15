AP Registers Overall 81.86 % Voter Turnout: CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena

Amaravati: The total voting percentage for both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh is 81.86 per cent, as announced by Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Wednesday. This includes 80.66 per cent through EVMs and 1.2 per cent through postal ballots.

Speaking to media persons, the CEO stated that polling continued after 6 PM in 3,500 polling stations and extended until midnight at one polling station in the state. The EVMs have been secured in 350 strong rooms across the state.

The CEO further mentioned that the polling percentage has increased by 2.90% compared to the last elections, which recorded 79.77 per cent in 2019, while the 2014 elections had a turnout of 78.41 per cent. Darshi Assembly constituency recorded the highest poll percentage at 90.91%, whereas Tirupati Assembly constituency registered the lowest at 63.32%.

Among the Lok Sabha constituencies, Ongole recorded the highest poll percentage at 87.06 per cent, while Visakhapatnam recorded the lowest at 71.11 per cent.





