AP Registers 7.83 per cent Agriculture Growth Rate: Atchannaidu

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Saturday said that the rural economy would strengthen only if agriculture becomes profitable.

Presenting the agriculture budget in Andhra Pradesh Assembly, he said that the State would be economically prosperous only if the rural economy is strong.

"Our will is to strengthen the agriculture sector and make the farmer king. For this, we have launched a programme for farmers. If the youth has to move towards agriculture, the sector should become a profitable profession. We are taking steps to provide irrigation water to every acre,” he explained.

Explaining the highlights of the budget, he said the State has registered an agriculture growth rate of 7.83 per cent. “We are proud to say that AP accounts for 10 per cent of the country's agricultural sector. Swarnandhra 2047 target is 11 crops to be identified as growth engines for 15 per cent annual growth in the agriculture sector,” the Minister said.

Every year, the State government is providing Rs.20,000 to a farmer's family under Annadata Sukhibhava and PM Kisan scheme apart from paying old dues to the procurement of grains. Farmer Agritech is one of the ten principles formulated by the AP government for the achievement of Swarnandhra 2047.

“We are making agriculture profitable through modern technologies such as Deep Technology, AI, Internet of Things, Drones and Robotics,” he added.