AP Registers 10.50 per cent Growth Rate In First Quarter

Vijayawada:Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said Andhra Pradesh’s economy registered a double-digit growth in the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal, surpassing the national average, but must aim for better growth.

With this end in view, Naidu urged officials to unlock untapped potential in the underperforming sectors.



He said AP’s growth rate (GSDP) witnessed an upward trend, registering 10.50 per cent in the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal; higher than the national average of 8.8 per cent. Expressing happiness over the double-digit growth, Naidu said efforts should be made to achieve a 17.1 per cent growth rate this financial year with continuous monitoring of all sectors.



The CM conducted a review of GSDP at his camp office here on Tuesday. He opined that with a long coastline and abundant natural resources, there existed a vast scope for achieving a 25 per cent growth rate. Officials should focus on growth in sectors like transport, insurance and real estate.



Planning officials informed the CM that the industries sector registered the highest growth rate of 11.91 per cent, the Service sector 10.70 per cent and the agricultural sector 9.60 per cent.

Officials said that in the first quarter of the financial year, the agricultural sector recorded a growth rate of 6.65 per cent in livestock, while fishing and aquaculture registered 14.52 per cent growth amounting to `32,110 crore. Meat production grew by 8 per cent with an increase of 3.41 lakh metric tonnes, and egg production rose to 67,450 lakh from 62,157 lakh.

The industries sector, including mining and quarrying, netted a revenue of `10,686 crore with a 43.54 per cent growth, the manufacturing sector 9.93 per cent with a revenue of `40,515 crore, and the construction sector 9.57 per cent with a revenue of `31,550 crore.



The officials said the service sector, including trade, hotels and restaurants, registered the highest of 17.92 per cent growth with an input of 25,702 crore; real estate and professional services 11.70 per cent with `34,324 crore; and the tourism sector 17.08 per cent. The number of tourists increased to 8.07 crore from 6.89 crore the previous term. The number of air passengers also increased to 15.85 lakh from 13.09 lakh, registering a growth of 21.1 per cent.