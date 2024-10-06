AP Red Cross distributes relief aid to flood victims

VIJAYAWADA: The state Red Cross has distributed relief aid valued at Rs 1.1 crore to the flood victims in Vijayawada, the hardest-hit region in the recent devastating Budameru floods.

Sridhar Reddy, chairman of the AP Red Cross, said the agency deployed 150 volunteers to assist in rescue and relief operations, mainly offering water, biscuits and food to those trapped in waterlogged areas.

Towards rehabilitation, the organisation conducted a thorough door-to-door survey in New Rajiv Nagar, where it identified approximately 1,100 families, primarily daily labourers, who suffered significant losses.

Today, at the Red Cross state office in Gandhinagar, relief kits valued at Rs 10,000 each were distributed to these families. Each kit included steel utensils, mosquito nets and woollen blankets.

He said that, as part of the ongoing rehabilitation efforts, aid worth around ₹80 lakh is being distributed by this agency in New Rajiv Nagar. “We would provide tarpaulins and dry ration kits to 1,500 residents in slums and rural areas.”

AK Farida, general secretary of AP Red Cross, thanked the Indian Red Cross Society, New Delhi, for its rapid response and support in organising the relief materials.

Red Cross officials including treasurer Venkateswara Reddy and district chairpersons Rama Rao, as also functionaries like Balaji, Prakash, Shiva Nagendra Reddy, Dasthagiri, Bhadhri Raju, Ravi Prakash and Ramesh Satyanarayan contributed to this vital initiative.