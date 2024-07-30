Top
AP Red Cross Chief Visits Flood Hit Villages

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
30 July 2024 4:27 PM GMT
Dr. Sridhar Reddy, chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Red Cross Society, visited flood-affected villages in ASR district.(Facebook )

Visakhapatnam: Dr. Sridhar Reddy, chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Red Cross Society, visited flood-affected villages in ASR district. Volunteers distributed tarpaulins and mosquito nets in Chintoor to families displaced by the floods. Dr. Reddy met with ASR District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar to discuss further aid, including medical camps and additional relief supplies. Dr. C. Venkateswara Reddy, State Treasurer, Dr. Srinivasa Reddy, and other team members joined the relief efforts. The Collector expressed gratitude for the timely support provided to the tribal families.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
