AP Records Highest-Ever February GST Collections at ₹3,061 Crore

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded its highest-ever net GST collections for February since the rollout of the GST regime in 2017, with revenues touching ₹3,061 crore in February 2026, registering a 5.45 per cent increase over ₹2,902 crore collected in February 2025.

Chief commissioner of state tax Babu Ahmed said the sustained growth reflected fiscal stability, improved compliance and resilient revenue mobilisation. He said the milestone was achieved despite significant rate reductions on consumer essentials, durables, pharmaceuticals and cement, along with the withdrawal of GST on life and medical insurance under GST 2.0 reforms implemented from September 22, 2025. He added that the Compensation Cess had also been removed on all products except tobacco.

Gross GST collections (excluding cess) stood at ₹3,562 crore in February 2026, marking a marginal 0.22 per cent decline from ₹3,569 crore in the corresponding month last year. The collections pertain to transactions recorded in January 2026.

For 11 consecutive months (April–February 2026), the State’s net GST collections have exceeded those of the corresponding period last year. Cumulative net GST collections stood at ₹32,059 crore up to February 2026, reflecting a 5.28 per cent growth, while total revenue across sectors rose to ₹48,854 crore, up 4.77 per cent year-on-year.

During February 2026, SGST collections amounted to ₹1,251 crore, a growth of 2.96 per cent, while IGST settlement from the Centre stood at ₹1,809.85 crore, up 7.24 per cent over February 2025 and 23.8 per cent higher than February 2024. Petroleum VAT contributed ₹1,442 crore, registering a 3.06 per cent increase, while Professional Tax surged 31.97 per cent to ₹43 crore, with cumulative growth of 42.35 per cent.

Officials said Andhra Pradesh outperformed most southern states in cumulative revenue growth, attributing the performance to AI-driven analytics, IGST credit reversals, stricter enforcement, targeted audits, enhanced return compliance, and performance-based deployment of officers.