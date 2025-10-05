AP Receives Normal Rainfall In Monsoon, Says Met Office

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh received normal rainfall (2 percent excess) when the southwest monsoon officially ended on September 30. However, the rainy season is still active in some parts of the state and it might end around October 15, after which the northeast monsoon would set in over Rayalaseema, said sources.

Three districts — Kurnool, Nandyal and Annamayya in Rayalaseema region — and two districts Anakapalle and Guntur in CAP experienced excess rainfall, while two districts — Kakinada and Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema and Yanam of Puducherry — experienced deficit rainfall. The remaining districts in the state had normal rainfall.

The IMD collates rainfall between June and September. The state had received 530.9 mm rainfall between June 1 and September 30, which was around two per cent more than its normal share of 521.6 mm during the corresponding period. The IMD considered a deviation in rainfall up to 19 percent, either deficit or excess, as the normal range.

The CAP comprising 18 districts and Yanam of Puducherry recorded 587.3 mm rainfall as against the normal of 601.4 mm during the June 1 to September 30 period, which translated around 2 per cent less than the normal rain, while the Rayalaseema region (eight districts) recorded 465.5 mm downpour as against 408.6 mm, which was around 14 per cent above the normal.

Though the southwest made an early entry into Andhra Pradesh on May 26 this year (arrived nine days ahead of schedule), CAP and Rayalaseema were seeing erratic rainfall in the first half (June and July) of the monsoon. The erratic rainfall led to delay in kharif crop sowing in the state.

The monsoon rains started in June on a weaker note, registering a 31 percent rainfall deficit. In July also, poor distribution of rain was reported in the state and the deficit declined to 24 per cent. Since August, it started to pick up due to a series of low-pressure areas over Bay of Bengal. The state received excess rainfall (39 percent above normal) in August and pushed the kharif crop activities. The heavy rains in August and September wiped out the rainfall deficit in the state. Andhra Pradesh had received 21 percent of excess rainfall in 2024 due to southwest monsoon, 13 percent deficit in 2023, 6 percent excess in 2022 and 5.12 percent deficit in 2021.