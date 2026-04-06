AP Receives Additional 1.90 L HPV Vaccine Doses: Minister

Vijayawada:Andhra Pradesh has received an additional 1.90 lakh doses of the HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccine, taking the total number of doses received from the central government so far to 3.81 lakh. These vaccines are intended for girls aged 14–15 to protect them primarily against cervical cancer.

Minister for health Satya Kumar Yadav said on Monday that the central government sent 1,90,800 HPV doses in the first phase and 1,90,890 doses in the second phase to ensure that the targeted girls could be vaccinated by May, after the Class X exams concluded.



He added that so far, 1,14,512 girls (33.19%) have been administered the HPV vaccine in the state, and that 3.45 lakh girls who have completed 14 years but not yet 15 years have been identified for vaccination.



The district-wise administration of the HPV vaccine is as follows: Kurnool – 6,785 (highest); Nellore – 6,726; YSR – 6,725; Anantapur – 6,655; Polavaram – 669 (lowest); ASR – 1,063; Sri Sathya Sai – 2,769; and Anakapalli – 2,959.



The minister said that girls were kept under observation for 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine, and no adverse reactions have been reported so far in the state.

