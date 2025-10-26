AP Ready To Face Cyclone Montha: Health, Civil Supplies Ministers

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies minister Nadendla Manohar has directed officials of his department to make certain that commodities distributed under PDS are sufficiently stocked at the mandal levels before Cyclone Montha hit the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada. He wanted the department to send 20 per cent additional rice to each PDS shop located within the region expected to be affected by the cyclone. Oil marketing companies have been instructed to ensure that all retail outlets of petrol, diesel and LPG in the coastal districts have full stocks. There are nearly 1,500 rice mills in the coastal districts. These have been asked to provide drying space and cover arrangements for wet paddy. Nearly 50,000 tarpaulins have been kept ready at the Rythu Seva Kendras, along with ropes, sandbags and plastic sheets for protection paddy stocks. On the other hand, Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav has put doctors and para-medical staff on alert for Cyclone Montha so that they are ready to meet health needs of people hit by the cyclone. Health secretary Saurabh Gaur called for preparedness at all the health centres in the area likely to be affected by Montha. They must have adequate stocks of anti-snake venom and anti-rabies vaccine. The primary health centres must move women in advanced stages of pregnancy to safe areas, where adequate medical facilities are available. ...........................