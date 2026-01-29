AP Re-Notifies 301 Bars for Issue of Licence

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has re-notified 301 bars for issue of licences under new bar policy 2025-28.

Prohibition and excise director Ch. Sridhar, in a statement issued here on Thursday, stated that the applications would be accepted through online, hybrid or offline mode until 6 pm on Feb. 4 and the draw of lots would be taken up by the respective district collectors at 8 am on Feb. 5. Intimation regarding selection and grant of provisional licences would be issued on the same day.

He said that under the draw of lots, 541 bars in the open category and 84 bars in the reserved category were allotted earlier, while 299 bars remain undisposed while permission was granted to re-notify two bars located one each in Guntur and NTR districts.

The district-wise bars proposed for re-notification are: NTR district: 55, Visakhapatnam: 52, Guntur: 42, Nellore: 27, Palnadu: 22, Vizianagaram: 11, Krishna: 11, Srikakulam: 10, Bapatla: 8, Kakinada: 8, Anantapur: 7, Eluru: 7, Kadapa: 6, East Godavari: 5, Konaseema: 5, Chitoor: 4, Manyam: 4, Tirupati: 4, Prakasam: 3, Anakapalli: 2, Kurnool: 2, Sri Sathya Sai: 2, Nandyal: 1 and Annamayya: 1.

No re-notification has been proposed in ASR Paderu and West Godavari districts.

Meanwhile, the excise director issued directions to all the district excise officials to strictly adhere to the prescribed procedures to ensure a transparent and efficient selection process.