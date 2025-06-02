AP Ratifies Key MoUs for Start of Quantum Valley Park in Amaravati

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is accelerating efforts to project Amaravati as a global hub for quantum computing.

Under this initiative, the AP government has ratified some important Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with multinational tech giants to establish the Quantum Valley Park in Amaravati. The CM has directed the IT Ministry to ensure that the park is operational by January 2026.

Naidu is aiming to complete the construction of the capital Amaravati in the next three years. He is inviting entrepreneurs, industrialists, investors and institutions to Amaravati to help make it a world-class capital.

The Chief Minister said it's a pride for AP to have India’s first Quantum Valley Park in Amaravati. Referring to his past success in building Hyderabad's HITEC City in 15 months, Naidu expressed confidence that Quantum Valley could be constructed faster.

He said, “The site has been shown to L&T and we called for simultaneous development of the main quantum facility and its innovation ecosystem. Two committees will be constituted to fast-track the execution: one focusing on infrastructure and the other on building the ecosystem.”

IT, E&C Secretary to the state government, Bhaskar Katamneni, issued GO0-Ms-17 for ratification of the three MoUs on the Quantum Valley project, which were entered into between the state government and IBM, TCS, and L&T.

The government has said that “inspired by the success of Hyderabad's HITEC City,” a similar IT hub in Amaravati is being conceived with a focus on quantum technologies. The initial groundwork involved strategic discussions and collaborations with leading institutions and industry players.

The government was in touch with IIT Madras, TCS and IBM to explore potential partnerships and strategies for establishing the quantum computing hub. These preliminary engagements laid the foundation for the formal agreements and the unveiling of the Quantum Valley project in Amaravati.

The MoU with IBM focuses on the establishment of advanced quantum computing infrastructure within the Quantum Valley Tech Park. A key component of this collaboration is the deployment of IBM's 156-qubit Quantum System Two, which will be the most-powerful quantum computer accessible in India.

The partnership with IBM would also facilitate access to their quantum expertise, research collaborations and educational resources, fostering a robust quantum ecosystem within the state, officials stressed.

The MoU with TCS outlines their role in providing comprehensive quantum computing services and solutions. TCS would leverage its extensive research network and hybrid computing strategies to integrate quantum capabilities with classical computing systems. This partnership aims to drive innovation and develop use cases of public relevance across various sectors, including healthcare, finance and manufacturing, by developing and deploying quantum-enabled applications.

TCS would also contribute to talent development in the quantum computing domain through training programmes and academic collaborations.

“The MoU with L&T aims at ushering in its engineering expertise and project management acumen to the project. This would help enable use of its extensive clientele network to bring new start-ups to the sector,” officials said.