AP Rains: Control room set up in Kurnool

Kurnool: Kurnool district collector P. Ranjit Basha announced establishment of a control room to handle issues related to heavy rains expected in the district from Monday, October 13, to October 16. People facing any issues may call 08518-277305.



Additionally, control rooms are being set up at the mandal and division levels.

The collector directed civil supplies department to keep essential supplies ready to deal with potential emergencies. Officials have been asked to identify buildings that can serve as rehabilitation centres in case people are evacuated from low-lying areas.









