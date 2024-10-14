 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

AP Rains: Control room set up in Kurnool

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
13 Oct 2024 10:40 PM GMT
AP Rains: Control room set up in Kurnool
x
Heavy rains expected in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: X)

Kurnool: Kurnool district collector P. Ranjit Basha announced establishment of a control room to handle issues related to heavy rains expected in the district from Monday, October 13, to October 16. People facing any issues may call 08518-277305.

Additionally, control rooms are being set up at the mandal and division levels.
The collector directed civil supplies department to keep essential supplies ready to deal with potential emergencies. Officials have been asked to identify buildings that can serve as rehabilitation centres in case people are evacuated from low-lying areas.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Heavy Rains Kurnool Andhra Pradesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick