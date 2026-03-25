AP Pushes Natural Gas Expansion for Clean, Affordable Fuel

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh government has launched a drive to expand PNG and CNG usage across the state to promote clean, safe and affordable fuel and move towards a gas-based economy.

Chief secretary G. Sai Prasad, chairing the first State-Level Utilities Coordination Committee meeting on Wednesday, asked oil companies to coordinate closely for timely implementation. He also reviewed the impact of global fuel disruptions, including the Iran–Israel conflict, on the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network.

He said the AP CGD Right of Way Rules, 2026, have streamlined approvals through a single-window system with fixed timelines and deemed clearances within 24 hours.

Under the proposed PNG subsidy scheme, domestic consumers will receive ₹2,400 annually through direct benefit transfer in bi-monthly instalments, with a real-time database to track beneficiaries.

The state has urged the Centre to revive the Srikakulam–Kakinada pipeline through PSUs such as GAIL and IOCL. Measures including deemed approvals, “dig and restore”, zero lease charges and coordination committees are being implemented to accelerate the LPG-to-PNG transition.

Of the 2.34 lakh household connection capacity, 65,661 connections have been completed and 92,386 are in the final stages, while another 1.06 lakh connections are planned in the next three months. The state currently has 198 CNG stations, with 30 more proposed.

Sai Prasad directed officials to clear 45 pending approvals within 24 hours and said departments will promote PNG through awareness drives, skill development and industrial transition measures.