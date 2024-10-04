AP Public Service Commission Extends RIMC Entrance Exam Application Deadline

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced an extension for the submission of application forms for the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) entrance examination. The deadline originally set for September 30, 2024, the new deadline is now October 10, 2024.

In an official press note, J. Pradeep Kumar, Secretary of the APPSC, urged interested candidates to submit their completed application forms either in person at the Commission’s office located on the second floor of the New Heads of the Department's Building on M.G. Road in Vijayawada or via Speed Post or Registered Post by the new deadline.

For further information, candidates are advised to refer to the APPSC's official communications or visit their office before the deadline.