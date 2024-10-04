 Top
AP Public Service Commission Extends RIMC Entrance Exam Application Deadline

Andhra Pradesh
Laxmi Pranathi
3 Oct 2024 6:44 PM GMT
AP Public Service Commission Extends RIMC Entrance Exam Application Deadline
In an official press note, J. Pradeep Kumar, Secretary of the APPSC, urged interested candidates to submit their completed application forms either in person at the Commission’s office located on the second floor of the New Heads of the Department's Building on M.G. Road in Vijayawada or via Speed Post or Registered Post by the new deadline. (Image: APPSC Official Website)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced an extension for the submission of application forms for the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) entrance examination. The deadline originally set for September 30, 2024, the new deadline is now October 10, 2024.

In an official press note, J. Pradeep Kumar, Secretary of the APPSC, urged interested candidates to submit their completed application forms either in person at the Commission’s office located on the second floor of the New Heads of the Department's Building on M.G. Road in Vijayawada or via Speed Post or Registered Post by the new deadline.

For further information, candidates are advised to refer to the APPSC's official communications or visit their office before the deadline.

