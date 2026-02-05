AP: Protest Opposing Takeover Of Waqf Lands

Vijayawada: The minority wing of the YSRC on Thursday staged a protest at the state Waqf Board office in Vijayawada, opposing what it termed the coalition government’s move to take over Waqf Board properties.

The demonstration was led by former MLA Hafeez Khan, MLC Md Ruhulla and Guntur city YSRC president Noori Fatima, along with members of the YSRC Minority Cell. Former Haj committee chairman Ghouse Ul Azam and former minorities finance corporation chairman Sk Asif also took part.

Hafeez Khan alleged that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had come to power on false promises of safeguarding minority rights. He accused the government of backing the new Waqf Board Act in the Lok Sabha and of forcibly taking over Waqf lands without the consent of the Board or the Muslim community. Questioning the priorities of the government, he pointed out that while nearly 50,000 acres were acquired under the CRDA land pooling scheme, even 300 acres were not allotted to APIIC land, with Muslim-owned lands instead being targeted. He warned of legal action if the decision was not withdrawn.

Noori Fatima alleged attempts to encroach upon Waqf properties in Guntur and cautioned that minorities would not remain silent. MLC Ruhulla accused the government of looting minority lands and asserted that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would return to power in 2029 and reclaim Waqf properties taken under the PPP mode.