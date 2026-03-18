AP Power Utilities Well-Prepared To Meet Future Power Demand

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL) on Tuesday released the “Andhra Pradesh Power Trends Magazine (Volume–2)” at its office in Vijayawada.

APCPDCL chairman and managing director P. Pulla Reddy said the in-house publication will provide engineers and professionals a platform to stay updated on developments in the sector. He wanted the magazine to include innovative projects and emerging technologies to enhance technical expertise of staff and align them with the industry trends.

Pulla Reddy pointed out that Andhra Pradesh’s power demand is growing. He cited the recent peak demand of 14,011 MW and daily consumption of around 264.65 million units — the highest since bifurcation of AP.

He asserted that the government and power utilities are prepared to meet future demand without affecting reliability.

APSEB Engineers’ Association congratulated those who had contributed articles to the magazine. It put on record the work of secretary (Technical) B. Vamshi Srinivas and Technical Committee chairman T.V.V.D.V. Prasad.

Those who attended the event included APCPDCL director (Hydel) M. Sujay Kumar, director (HR) Usha and association leaders including secretary general K. Nagaprasad, associate president K.V. Rama Rao, and AGS D. Nagaraju.