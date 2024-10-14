AP Power Utilities on High Alert Ahead of Heavy Rain

Vijayawada: In anticipation of heavy rains affecting Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra—particularly Tirupati, Annamayya, Chittoor, Nellore, Prakasam, and Sri Satya Sai—the Special Chief Secretary for Energy, K. Vijayanand, has instructed power utilities to remain on high alert. This warning is based on forecasts from the State Disaster Management department.

During a telephonic review with AP DISCOMs on Monday, Vijayanand emphasized the need for preparedness in the event of damage to power infrastructure due to heavy rains. He directed DISCOMs to ensure that arrangements are in place for rapid restoration of power supply in affected areas.

Vijayanand instructed DISCOMs to prepare necessary materials and transport for districts prone to heavy rainfall. He also called for small generators and de-watering pumps to be available for emergencies. To prevent electrocution-related accidents during severe weather, he emphasized proper switching of feeders if necessary.

In light of the heavy rain warning for the upcoming days, Vijayanand ordered the establishment of control rooms in high-risk districts and the assignment of nodal officers for coordination. He urged the availability of manpower and essential equipment, including JCBs, cranes, and power saws, for rapid response.

Vijayanand stressed the importance of vigilance, stating that all staff, from linemen to management, must remain attentive and refrain from taking holidays during this critical period. The Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar are closely monitoring public safety and power supply efforts.

MD of APGENCO KVN Chakradhar Babu, JMD/HRD of APTRANSCO Kirthi Chekuri, CMDs of DISCOMs Pattansetti Ravi, I Prudhvi Tej, K. Santosha Rao, and Director of APTRANSCO AKV Bhaskar, along with other senior officials, participated in the review.