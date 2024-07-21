APEPDCL control room toll free numbers to report power outage

Visakhapatnam: Power minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar directed the officials of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) to be on high alert for potential power outages and electrical accidents caused by the continuing rains. In a teleconference held with the EPDCL officials on Saturday, he urged the staff not to take leave for a few days and be available on duty to provide timely services such as repairing downed electricity poles and transformers and prevent accidents caused by low-hanging electric wires.



The minister has asked the EPDCL to have a special focus on the flood-affected areas of Kukunoor and Velerupadu and keep the necessary machinery and equipment ready. He advised tshe officials to fence the transformers and increase their base height by adding cement blocks to mitigate the risks associated with low-height transformers. Additionally, he suggested operating control rooms 24/7 to collect information from the power consumers on accidents and power disruptions.

During the teleconference, APEPDCL CMD Prudhvi Tej Immadi discussed necessary power restoration measures with the company directors, senior engineers and executive engineers, emphasizing the urgency of resolving power outages quickly.

The CMD announced that control rooms have been established in five circles to receive complaints and address power outages reported by consumers. He urged the public to remain alert about severed electric wires, fallen poles and damaged transformers and to report such issues through the toll-free number 1912, WhatsApp chat number 8500001912, or specific control room phone numbers.

The APEPDCL control room phone numbers are: Toll-free number: 1912, Corporate Office: 9440816373, Srikakulam: 9490612633, Vizianagaram: 9490610102, Visakhapatnam: 7382299975, Rajahmundry: 7382299960, and Eluru: 9440902926.