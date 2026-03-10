 Top
AP Poultry Farmers to be Cautious After Bird Deaths in Telangana

Andhra Pradesh
10 March 2026 12:05 AM IST

Farmers were advised not to dispose of carcasses in the open and instead bury them in pits as per prescribed norms.

T. Damodar Naidu urged farmers, particularly in districts bordering Telangana, to closely monitor poultry farms and temporarily stop the transport of birds and products such as eggs. (Image: DC)

Vijayawada: Poultry farmers in Andhra Pradesh have been advised to take precautionary measures following the recent death of a large number of birds in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana.

T. Damodar Naidu urged farmers, particularly in districts bordering Telangana, to closely monitor poultry farms and temporarily stop the transport of birds and products such as eggs. He also stressed strict bio-security measures at farms and asked farmers to immediately inform animal husbandry authorities about any sudden illness or deaths among birds.

DC Correspondent
DC Correspondent

