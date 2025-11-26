AP Posts Dedicated Officers in Sri City for Single-Window Investor Support

Nellore: In a major push to improve the ease and speed of doing business, the Andhra Pradesh government has posted two dedicated officers in Sri City, creating a one-stop administrative system to support investors and industries.

V. Jayanth Kumar, Industrial Promotion Officer, DIC–Tirupati, has been appointed as Sri City’s Facilitation Officer. He will assist industries with approvals, incentives and Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) processes. He will be available in Sri City every Tuesday and Friday to coordinate with the Industries Department, Sri City management and operating companies.

C. Suguna, Project Engineer (Civil) from APIIC, has been posted to the Industrial Area Local Authority (IALA), Sri City. She will handle online building plan approvals, property tax matters and statutory online service requests to ensure faster and transparent service delivery.

Sri City Founder and Managing Director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy welcomed the decision and thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Ministers Nara Lokesh and T.G. Bharath, and senior officials for establishing the long-awaited single-window mechanism. He said that the presence of dedicated officers would expedite clearances and significantly strengthen industry support.

Dr Sannareddy recalled the Chief Minister’s consistent “investor-first” approach, noting his decisions to enhance IALA powers, allow women to work night shifts on the request of Kellogg’s, sanction a fire station after JETRO’s appeal, and establish a hi-tech police station headed by a DSP.

He added that the positive investor response expected at the upcoming Partnership Summit 2025, along with increasing investment proposals, reflects the Chief Minister’s vision. The release of pending incentives, he said, further demonstrates the government’s commitment to creating a transparent and investor-friendly ecosystem.