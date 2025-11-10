AP Posts 227 Specialist Doctors Across 142 Govt Hospitals

Vijayawada: As part of its efforts to strengthen public healthcare, the Andhra Pradesh government has posted 227 specialist doctors across 142 secondary-level hospitals.

Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav said the appointments, involving doctors who recently completed their postgraduate studies under the in-service quota, would significantly ease the shortage of specialists in government hospitals.

Directors Dr K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu (secondary health) and Dr Padmavathi (public health) briefed the minister on the distribution. The postings include 35 each in gynaecology and general medicine, 30 in general surgery, 26 in anaesthesia, 25 in paediatrics, 18 in orthopaedics, 17 in radiology, 15 in ophthalmology and nine in ENT.

Specialists are being assigned to CHCs, area hospitals, district hospitals and MCH hospitals based on need. Of the total, 155 doctors will join 100 Primary Health Centres, 60 doctors will be posted in 33 area hospitals, 10 in seven district hospitals, and two in two MCH Hospitals.

Yadav said 142 of the state’s 243 secondary hospitals now have specialist services. Gudur Area Hospital received the highest allocation with four specialists. Several CHCs and Area Hospitals received three each, while others were allotted one or two.

Officials said that of 257 in-service doctors who joined PG courses in 2022–23, 227 have now been deployed, while the remaining 30 have been positioned as tutors in DME hospitals due to unavailability of vacancies at the secondary level.