AP Polycet Results 2024 Announced

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
8 May 2024 10:00 AM GMT
AP Polycet Results Announced. (Representational Image)

Vijayawada: Director of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, Nagarani, released the results in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Out of the 1.24 lakh students who applied, 87.61% qualified, according to the technical education department. Notably, 89.81% of girls and 86.16% of boys cleared the exam.

With 267 polytechnic colleges and 82,870 seats available statewide, the counseling schedule will be released shortly, the officials announced.


