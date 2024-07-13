AP police unearth explosive dump at Kannavaram village near Vizag

Visakhapatnam: A police team conducting combing operations, unearthed a cache of explosives, on the outskirts of Kannavaram village in Budaralla Panchayat in Koyyuru Mandal under Mampa police station limits.

Police officials confirmed that the explosives were planted by the outlawed CPI (Maoist) party and were intended to target police personnel engaged in anti-Maoist operations. The seized materials included various bomb-making components like Cordex wire, electrical wires, plugs, switches, and a cutting player. Additionally, a small battery, a pair of shoes, M-Seal packets, red-colored plastic tape, large black tarpaulin tents, and CPI (Maoist) propaganda literature were also recovered.

Alluri Sitaramaraju district superintendent of police, Tuhin Sinha, and additional superintendent of police for Chinthapalli sub-division, Pratap Siva Kishore, appealed to the Maoists to abandon violence and urged them to join mainstream society.

They highlighted the importance of peaceful progress and advocated for a transformative revolution focused on improving tribal welfare. This includes ensuring education for tribal children, advancements in agriculture, and eradicating social issues like cannabis cultivation.

The police assured the tribal population of the district that they were readily available to address their concerns, including infrastructure development, healthcare needs, employment opportunities, agricultural loans, or other issues.

They urged the tribals to reject the violent ideology of the banned Maoist party and embrace the opportunities for development offered by the government.