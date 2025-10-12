AP Police To Host National Weightlifting, Powerlifting, Yoga Events

Vijayawada: The 2nd All India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2025–26 will be hosted by the Andhra Pradesh Police from October 13 to 17, under the aegis of the All India Police Sports Control Board, New Delhi.

The event, featuring weightlifting, powerlifting and yoga competitions, will be held at the VIT Campus in Amaravati and Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) in Guntur. Competitions will be conducted in both men’s and women’s categories.

The inaugural ceremony will be held on Monday at the 6th Battalion, APSP, Mangalagiri, with Home and Disaster Management Minister Vangalapudi Anitha as the chief guest and Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta as the guest of honour.

A total of 32 teams comprising 1,010 participants from police forces of various states, Union Territories and Central Police Organisations will take part. Including support staff, nearly 1,500 members are expected to participate.

The first edition of the All India Police Weightlifting Cluster was hosted by Chhattisgarh Police in Bhilai during 2024–25, marking the start of this annual national-level sporting event.

This is also the first-ever All India Police competition to be organised in Amaravati, the newly established capital of Andhra Pradesh. The event will conclude on October 17.